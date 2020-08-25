Charles Robert Beam, Sr., 83, of Finksburg passed away after several years of illness,on Saturday August 22, 2020 in the home he built on the land he farmed across the road from the house in which he was born and raised. He was a loving husband to Norma Rill Beam for 63 years. He was born May 10, 1937 in Finksburg to George William Beam and Anna Fryer Beam. Charles was retired from 3M Company after 37 years of service. He was also a full time farmer until 1973 when the dairy cows were sold. He was a graduate from Hampstead High School in 1955 and had been a member of Piney Branch Golf Course, Old Timers Pool League at Beaver Run and the Northeast Rabbits. He was an Eagle Scout at Emory Church and established Troop 380 at Wesley United Methodist Church where he was a Scout Leader for many years. He raised an extraordinary family. Predeceased by his oldest son Charles Robert "Bobby" Beam, Jr., who recently passed in March. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, daughter-in-law, Marie Wood Beam; William "Billy" Beam and companion Janet Howells of Red Oak, TX, Michael S. Beam and Tammy Taylor Beam of Spring Grove, PA, Cheryl "Cherie" Beam Hughes and Michael Hughes of Finksburg, Steven D. Beam and Vickie Blizzard Beam of Hanover, PA; sister, Martha A. Beam Hann and husband Robert R Hann of Finksburg, and brother-in-law James T. Rill and Beverly. Predeceased by sister, Virgina Leister Watts and brother John E. Leister. Also survived by grandchildren Kathleen Beam Whiteside and Willie, Charles R. "Robby" Beam, III, and Adrian, Valerie N. Beam, Brandon T. Beam and Ashly, Alexandra Beam Ensor and Devin, Sterling Beam and Joe Bond, Amanda Hughes Hannon and Steven, Michael J. Hughes and Felisha Marsh, Shannon Noble Dillon, Shawn Noble and Kristy, and Courtney Taylor; great-grandchildren Trey, Karissa, Hannah, Tyler, Lucas, Jayden, Madison, Logan, Dominic, Jonathon, Easton, Ruxton, Loxley, Scarlett, and Charlianne due in November. Family will receive friends and family Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Art Monroe. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. A Celebration of Life immediately following at the home of Norma Beam. Contributions may be sent to Carroll Hospice or Wesley United Methodist Church/Orphaned Stones Fund.



