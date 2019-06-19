Charles Bernard Pittinger Charles Bernard Pittinger, age 92, died on June 7, 2019 at home in Weatherford, Texas and was buried in the local Dicey Cemetery. Born on November 20, 1926 at home in Baltimore, Maryland to Marion Joseph and Mary Regina (nee Rathgeber) Pittinger. He was predeceased by his two older brothers Richard Eugene and James Donald Pittinger; two older sisters Mary Dolores Nordhoff and Anna Virginia Czibovic; first wife Mary Helen (nee Dietz) Mezger; and daughter Jennie Marie Shaw. He is survived by a son Charles B. Pittinger, Jr. and his wife Beverly Ann (nee Porter); two grandchildren Susan Marie Levine and Charles B. Pittinger III; two great-grandchildren Allison Sarina and Samuel Asher Levine; a younger sister Joan Emily Von Gunten; many nephews and nieces; and second wife Cynthia Ann (nee Layland). In World War II, he was a ball-turret gunner and an aircraft mechanic on a Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bomber. He served an apprenticeship as a tool & die maker at the Federal Tin Company in Baltimore. After the war, he worked as a tool & die maker at the Edgewood Arsenal U.S. Army Chemical Center; then as a manufacturing engineer at the Black & Decker Manufacturing Company in Towson, Maryland; the Millers Falls Company in Greenfield, Massachusetts; Remington Power Products Division of Desa Industries in Chicago, Illinois; Allegretti & Company in Chatsworth, California; and then K & S Industries in Saginaw, Texas. He built his own home in Reisterstown, Maryland; held numerous United States patents, and developed many products, along with the methods and the tooling to manufacture them. He was a multi-engine, instrument-rated private pilot and a Federal Aviation Administration Aircraft & Powerplant mechanic with an Inspection Authorization. Over the years he owned two different aircraft that he restored and maintained, a Tri-Pacer PA-22-160 and later an Apache PA-23-235, which he enjoyed flying around much of the U.S. and some international locations. After retiring, he designed and constructed a 75-foot long welded aluminum motor-sailer boat. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Mason.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 19, 2019