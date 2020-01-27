Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 (301)-898-9777 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Linganore United Methodist Church 8119 Clemsonville Rd. (Union Bridge 21791) View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Lee Black, age 83, of New Windsor, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. Born January 25, 1936 near Union Bridge, he was the son of the late Chester T. and Beulah Mae Curfman Black. He was the husband of Geraldine Graham Black, his wife of 57 years. Charles was a 1954 graduate of Frederick High School. He was a dairy farmer and after retirement he was employed with Houck Builders, and the McHenry's of Frederick. He was a member of Linganore United Methodist Church, Unionville, Linganore Grange, Frederick County Farm Bureau, Linganore-New Market Community Show, Frederick County 4-H Center, and Frederick County Farm Museum. Charles was a 4-H leader for many years and was honored as a 4-H All Star. In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Dennis Black and wife Cindi of Thurmont and Sharyn Green and husband Michael of New Windsor; 5 grandchildren, Kristen Bell, Nicole Keller and husband Jay, Tyler Black, Courtney and Lindsey Green; 5 great grandchildren and a brother, Richard Black and wife Marlene of New Windsor. The family would like to thank the Frederick County Hospice Home Care for their excellent care and services. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29 at Linganore United Methodist Church, 8119 Clemsonville Rd. (Union Bridge 21791), with Rev. Stephen Ricketts, church pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Linganore Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick. Memorial contributions may be made to the Linganore United Methodist Church at the above address or to Linganore Grange #410, 13629 Unionville Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

Charles Lee Black, age 83, of New Windsor, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. Born January 25, 1936 near Union Bridge, he was the son of the late Chester T. and Beulah Mae Curfman Black. He was the husband of Geraldine Graham Black, his wife of 57 years. Charles was a 1954 graduate of Frederick High School. He was a dairy farmer and after retirement he was employed with Houck Builders, and the McHenry's of Frederick. He was a member of Linganore United Methodist Church, Unionville, Linganore Grange, Frederick County Farm Bureau, Linganore-New Market Community Show, Frederick County 4-H Center, and Frederick County Farm Museum. Charles was a 4-H leader for many years and was honored as a 4-H All Star. In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Dennis Black and wife Cindi of Thurmont and Sharyn Green and husband Michael of New Windsor; 5 grandchildren, Kristen Bell, Nicole Keller and husband Jay, Tyler Black, Courtney and Lindsey Green; 5 great grandchildren and a brother, Richard Black and wife Marlene of New Windsor. The family would like to thank the Frederick County Hospice Home Care for their excellent care and services. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29 at Linganore United Methodist Church, 8119 Clemsonville Rd. (Union Bridge 21791), with Rev. Stephen Ricketts, church pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Linganore Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick. Memorial contributions may be made to the Linganore United Methodist Church at the above address or to Linganore Grange #410, 13629 Unionville Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close