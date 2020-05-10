Charles C. Green
1972 - 2020
Charles Christian "Chip" Green, Jr., 47, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. Born August 29, 1972 in Towson, MD, he was the son of Charles C. Green, Sr.and Elaine Hrichak Green. He was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph and earned his bachelors degree at Towson University. Chip was a sergeant with the Mounted Patrol Unit of the Ocean City Police Department, having begun his career in 1994. He enjoyed skiing, scuba diving and travel. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sister, Samantha Green-Peach; brothers, Brian Green, Michael Green, and David Green; one niece and several nephews. Funeral services and interment will be private. Services have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME in Hampstead.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 10, 2020.
