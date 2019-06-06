Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Calvin Tyler, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Charles was born January 1, 1934 in Lexington, Virginia and was the son of the late Obie and Grace Tyler. He was the loving husband of Annie L. (Leitleif) Tyler, whom he married April 5, 1951. Charles was a veteran of the United States Army. He spent his working career as an auto mechanic, and was the Sole Proprietor of Cloverly Shell, and was Part Owner of Burtonsville Garage with his son Michael, and later retired from Bartley Corporation. After retiring Charles helped his son, Jeff, with his black top business. He loved to go fishing in the Chesapeake Bay, gardening and enjoyed deer, pheasant and turkey hunting. He was a member of the Isaac Walter League Gun Club.Surviving in addition to his wife are children Michael Tyler and wife Patti of Burtonsville, Jeff Tyler and wife Cristal of Westminster, and Sharon Cervenka of Frederick; grandchildren Danielle Formichelli, Michael John Tyler, Crystal Carney, Corey Tyler, Christopher Cervenka, Cody Cervanka; 5 great-grandchildren; and brothers Roy Tyler of Mt. Airy and Emory Tyler of Berlin. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by siblings Pauline, Frances, Bessie, Lewis, and Cardilee.Memorial services will be held at a future date.Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.





