Charles Lee "Charlie" Chenault, Jr., 68, of Taneytown died on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born May 28, 1950 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Charles L. Chenault, Sr. and the late Shirley (McElroy) Chenault. Charlie was a welder and longtime member of Boilermakers Local 193 in Baltimore. He was the owner/operator of Charlie's Welding in Taneytown and Chevron Service Stations in Keymar and Taneytown in years past. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed working on cars, riding around in his Mustang convertible, and visiting with his family. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing drums and competing in dirt track and drag races. Surviving are daughter, Brenda Chenault of Hanover, PA; sons, Bobby Chenault and wife Jen of New Oxford, PA, and Randy Chenault of East Berlin, PA; long-time partner and friend, Roxanne Burrier of Taneytown; siblings, Cindy Roue and husband Tom of Berkeley Springs, WV, Elaine Luhn and boyfriend Smokey Eyler of Taneytown, Debbie Callari and husband Bobby "Bird" of Taneytown, Roger Chenault and wife Ellen of Lancaster, PA, Connie Warner and husband Larry of Westminster, and Tommy Strosnider of PA; grandchildren, Kasondra Koontz and husband Andrew, Cole, Summer, Tyler and Hannah; great-grandson, Carson; and many nieces and nephews. Charlie is also remembered by former spouse, Rhonda (Mahaney) Chenault. He was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Wilson. A memorial service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Pastor Jade Rogers officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlie's name may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM. Published in Carroll County Times on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary