Charles Christopher Campbell, 78, of Camden-Wyoming, DE, passed away on December 10, 2019, at his home farm, after a long battle with cancer. Born on February 6, 1941, in Pikesville, MD, he was the son of the late Christopher Campbell and Mary Leona Leather Campbell. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Langkam Campbell of Camden-Wyoming, DE. He attended Franklin High School and was a lifelong farmer along with owning and operating Campbell Well Drilling. He loved his golden retriever dog. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on old cars and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Surviving him in addition to his wife are sons: Charles Campbell, Jr. of Westminster, MD, and Thomas Campbell and wife Tammy of Pasadena, MD, daughters: Carol Campbell of Camden-Wyoming, DE, Crista Campbell of Marion Station, MD, and Carie Reese and husband Douglas of Manchester, MD, a sister: Jane Muncy of Reisterstown, MD, and 13 grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, December 16, where the family will receive friends from 10 am until time of memorial service at 11 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 South Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 13, 2019