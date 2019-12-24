Charles R. "Dick" Clabaugh, 83, of Westminster, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home with his family present. Born in Baltimore on January 14, 1936 he was the son of the late Charles Carroll Clabaugh and Ida LaMarr Clabaugh. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joanne Volland Clabaugh. He was the devoted father of Kelly Anne Clabaugh-Bareford of Reisterstown and Tracy Lynn Clabaugh-Reider of Taneytown; grandfather of Alexander Gregory Clabaugh-Reider, Spencer James Clabaugh-Bareford and Griffin Karl Richard Clabaugh-Bareford. He is also survived by a sister Phyllis H. Strand and her two children Andrew Strand and Amanda Gildersleeve and their children. Before retiring he worked as a State Representative for Hiram Walker-Canadian Club. He served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed running, working out, and was always involved in athletics. He was a member of the Road Runners of America and completed the Maryland Marathon in 1978. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Private graveside services will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 24, 2019