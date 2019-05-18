Charles Donald 'Buzz' Huber, 84, of Westminster, MD, was called home on 15 May 2019. Born 26 November 1934 in Catonsville, MD, to the late Augustine Joseph and Blanche Alverta (Tucker) Huber, he was the wife of the late Frances M. (Fran) Huber of Westminster. They were married for 61 years.He is survived by his three loving children and their families. Linda J. Baker and husband Gary, of Westminster, Charles W. (Chuck) Huber of Martinsburg, WV and companion Liz Di Maio of New Windsor, NY, and Beth J. Barnes of New Windsor, MD. Also survived by grandchildren M. Scott Baker and wife Taylor of Union Bridge, Kelsey L. Baker of New Windsor and companion Corey Franklin, Holly M. Huber of Martinsburg, WV, and Hunter S. Barnes of New Windsor. Great grandchildren Madelyn R. and Grady S. Baker of Union Bridge, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Walter J. and Brenda Huber of Cynthiana, KY, and sister and brother-in-law Marlene and Robert Doroff of Arbutus, MD In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Augustine J. Jr., Carroll L., Earl R., and Robert Lee, and sisters Elizabeth Cook, and Florence Huber.Buzz graduated from Catonsville High School in 1954 and began working as a carpenter in the Baltimore area. He was a member of Carpenters Local Union 101, and worked on numerous projects in the Baltimore and Washington areas, and retired after over 45 years of work. He spent his retirement enjoying his grandchildren and great grandchildren, working on the family home, and taking care of his yard. He also travelled to visit family in Arizona, Kentucky, and Tennessee.He served as the Sunday School Superintendent for a number of years for St James United Methodist Church in Dennings. He also served as a Webelo's Den Leader for Pack 733 in Winfield, and later with the Troop Committee, as the Institutional Representative, for Troop 733 in Winfield.He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed doing woodwork and gardening.He was always planning for his next project, so he's gone home to start work on that one. He broke ground on that one today.The family will receive friends at Burrier Queen Funeral Home on Sunday 19 May 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Funeral services to be held at Burrier Queen on Monday 20 May 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.Those desiring may make contributions to: Dove House, Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at https://www.carrollhospice.org/make-a-giftOnline condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary