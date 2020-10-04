Charles D. Long, 87, of Westminster passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Hanover, PA on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born March 7, 1933 at the family home in the Tannery area of Carroll County, he was the son of the late Charles Walter and Ettabelle (Tawney) Long. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia Louise Long, who passed away November 4, 2016. Charlie was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from the Federal Government as a telecommunication worker. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #31, Westminster and the V.F.W. in Littlestown. He enjoyed tinkering with projects and woodworking. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law C.D., Jr. and Pamela Long of Delaware; daughters and sons-in-law Eurith and Brad Emerson of Hanover, PA, Vicki and Will Norris of Maugansville and Bobbi and David Russ of Westminster; grandchildren Travis Barnhart, Amanda Coveney, Danny Watkins, Brandon Godfrey, Jessica Schoolcraft, Shane Cisco, Kalina Frazer; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 4 siblings. Services and interment will be private. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to For the Love of Dogs Rescue, 1400 Irishtown Rd., New Oxford, PA 17350. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
