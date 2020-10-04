1/1
Charles D. Long Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles D. Long, 87, of Westminster passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Hanover, PA on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born March 7, 1933 at the family home in the Tannery area of Carroll County, he was the son of the late Charles Walter and Ettabelle (Tawney) Long. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia Louise Long, who passed away November 4, 2016. Charlie was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from the Federal Government as a telecommunication worker. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #31, Westminster and the V.F.W. in Littlestown. He enjoyed tinkering with projects and woodworking. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law C.D., Jr. and Pamela Long of Delaware; daughters and sons-in-law Eurith and Brad Emerson of Hanover, PA, Vicki and Will Norris of Maugansville and Bobbi and David Russ of Westminster; grandchildren Travis Barnhart, Amanda Coveney, Danny Watkins, Brandon Godfrey, Jessica Schoolcraft, Shane Cisco, Kalina Frazer; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 4 siblings. Services and interment will be private. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to For the Love of Dogs Rescue, 1400 Irishtown Rd., New Oxford, PA 17350. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved