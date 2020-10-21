Charles "Dale" Keefer, 88, of Westminster, MD passed away peacefully at the Dove House in Westminster on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born on May 4, 1932 in Woodbine, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Franklin Dewey and Grace Pauline (Gosnell) Keefer. He was the beloved husband of Madge Elizabeth Keefer of 69 years. Dale graduated from Sykesville High School in 1949. He farmed for a short time, worked at Baugh and Sons, which was a feed mill in Woodbine, before starting a career in banking at Sykesville Sate Bank. He finished his career in banking at Frederick County National Bank, as a bank manager. He enjoyed watching and taking bus trips to Memorial Stadium to see the Orioles. Dale always told people "he was an avid fan of the Orioles since 1954." He was a member of the Freedom District Lions Club. He held various officer positions including a second term of president. He participated in numerous committees, was twice a zone chair, and cabinet secretary to PDG Robert Boller and PDG Robert Miller. He received the recognition of a Melvin Jones Fellow as well as a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow, which is the highest honor a Lion can receive. With the club's donation towards Lions Vision Research Foundation, they honored Dale with an Arnall Patz Fellow. While in Lions, Dale and Madge travelled to Hawaii, Colorado, other states and Canada to participate in the International Conventions as well as see a Lion from our Multiple District become International President. After moving to Carroll Lutheran Village, Dale became a member of the Taneytown Lions Club. Dale had been a Lion for 56 years and had been awarded a Life Membership. He was a long-time member of Gaither United Methodist Church, in Gaither. He was a Sunday School teacher, counselor of the youth group and chairman of the Administrative Council. He was a twenty-five-year member of the Sykesville Freedom District Volunteer Fire Department. He was a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather. Dale was known for being caring towards others, and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Surviving him in addition to his wife are daughter Pauline Rosier and husband Charles, grandchildren Kimberly Rosier and Robert Rosier and wife Megan. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Lions Vision Research Foundation (LVRF), P.O. Box 1714, Baltimore, MD 21203 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD are assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
.