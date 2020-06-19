HALIFAX- Charles E. Funk Jr., 73 , passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020. Charles was born on April 8, 1947 in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late Charles E. Funk Sr. and Leora LaRue (Patton) Funk. Charles entered the United States Army 4th Infantry Division in 1969 and served as a Staff Sergeant and Squad Leader in Vietnam. Charles is survived by his loving wife Alice (Seagrist) Funk of 51 years, two children, Clint (Tiffiany) Funk of Halifax, and Celene (Andrew) Steckel of Westminster, Maryland and three grandchildren; Caden & Cylah Funk, and Tate Steckel. Charles is also survived by his sister Christine (Jeff) Howe of Halifax. He is also survived by two Godsons, Jonathan and Adam Mattis, several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins, longtime neighbors and friends. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Chad Funk. Charles was a Halifax High School Graduate and President of the class of 1965. He went to attend Messiah College where he studied Chemistry. Charles retired from a career as a Heat Treat Engineer at Caterpillar Tractor of York. After retiring from Caterpillar, Charles worked a second career at Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency (PHFA) in Harrisburg. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church where he served on the church council, building & grounds committee, cemetery committee, as superintendent, church choir and as a Sunday school teacher. He also hosted an annual live nativity in his barn for over 40 years. Charles was also a member of the Halifax VFW Post-5750, the Fisherville Grange, the Halifax Township Planning Commission, Halifax Historical Society, and loved volunteering his construction skills for community projects, including: the Halifax football concession stand, Taylor School restoration, Messiah Lutheran Church Education building, Twin Valley Players sets, and many other projects throughout his life. Charles was a strong patriot and supporter of veterans' initiatives, adorning his barn with the American flag. Charles' greatest joy was being a grandfather and spending time with his family. "Pap" could always be found cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting and musical events, near & far. Memorial contributions can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 3 Church Street, Halifax, PA 17032, to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to Graceful Acres Therapeutic Riding Program, 193A Ridge Road, Halifax, PA 17032 . Threre will be a visitation held at the Halifax United Methodist Church (105 Wind Hill Drive, Halifax, PA 17032)on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10-12 PM with a memorial service at 12:00 PM Interment will be in the church cemetery. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd., Elizabethville handled the arrangements.



