Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Kellar. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Rd Reisterstown , MD 21136 (410)-833-1414 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Rd Reisterstown , MD 21136 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Rd Reisterstown , MD 21136 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church Glyndon , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Emory Kellar of Owings Mills died on July 13, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice. He was born in Owings Mills to the late John E.T. and Thelma E. (nee Demmitt) Kellar. He was married to the late Dorothy Ann (nee Tobin) Kellar. He was a self employed plumber for over 60 years in Owings Mills. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing at the Eastern Shore, watching westerns on TV and was a fan of the Ravens and Orioles. Charles loved to feed the deer and seeing the birds in his yard. His absolute cherished times were with his family; especially his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by daughter, Justine Kellar of Manchester; son Charles Kellar and wife Cathleen of Hummelstown, PA; daughter Linda Boerner and husband Gerald of Manchester; son Lee Kellar and wife Alina of Ocean City; grandchildren Christopher and wife Samantha Kellar, Jennifer and husband Jeffrey Yingling, Lauren and husband Jason Naldo, John and wife Jess Boerner, Ronan and Liam Kellar; great-granddaughters Ava and Olivia Yingling, Siena Kellar and Lucia Naldo. He is preceded in death by his brother, John D. Kellar. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Thursday, July 18 from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. For additional information visit

Charles Emory Kellar of Owings Mills died on July 13, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice. He was born in Owings Mills to the late John E.T. and Thelma E. (nee Demmitt) Kellar. He was married to the late Dorothy Ann (nee Tobin) Kellar. He was a self employed plumber for over 60 years in Owings Mills. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing at the Eastern Shore, watching westerns on TV and was a fan of the Ravens and Orioles. Charles loved to feed the deer and seeing the birds in his yard. His absolute cherished times were with his family; especially his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by daughter, Justine Kellar of Manchester; son Charles Kellar and wife Cathleen of Hummelstown, PA; daughter Linda Boerner and husband Gerald of Manchester; son Lee Kellar and wife Alina of Ocean City; grandchildren Christopher and wife Samantha Kellar, Jennifer and husband Jeffrey Yingling, Lauren and husband Jason Naldo, John and wife Jess Boerner, Ronan and Liam Kellar; great-granddaughters Ava and Olivia Yingling, Siena Kellar and Lucia Naldo. He is preceded in death by his brother, John D. Kellar. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Thursday, July 18 from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com Published in Carroll County Times on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close