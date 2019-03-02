Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles Edward Miller Sr. (Charlie), 91, of Hampstead, MD, peacefully passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD to be with the Lord.Born October 5, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late George Leo and Maud Dyke. Charlie was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was a proud soldier, commenting that "he went into the service green and came out blue." He completed his career working 18 years as a computer analyst supervisor for the Social Security Administration. He was a man of deep faith and a communicant of St. John's Catholic Church in Westminster for over 30 years, where he sang in the choir.Upon retirement Charlie was not one to sit on the couch and gaze into the sunset. His love of people and "projects" kept him busy for years, traveling in his pickup truck to help friends and family with home repairs and outdoor work. His clients loved him as he was just as happy to be paid with a hearty meal and conversation or a couple of cold beers!Charlie had a zest for life and a love of people, especially his family whom he dearly loved as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His favorite times were large family gatherings around a picnic table, piled with hot steamed crabs and ice cold beer. It was always coupled with funny, engaging, and boisterous conversation; topped off by puffing on a stogy with the boys! Holidays were a perennial favorite, especially the joy and fellowship of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Among his other interests were traveling to visit his spreading family throughout the country, "flopping on the beach" in Ocean City, and rooting for the Ravens. Given the opportunity you could always find him relaxing to music, dancing, and mugging for the camera. He simply loved life. Charlie was the loving husband of Mary Frances Miller for 70 years. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children and their spouses, Charlie Miller, Jr. and Linda Miller of Phoenix, AZ, Sue Wehn and Wayne Wehn of Marydel, MD, Nancy "Nell" Kline and Mike Burns of Bisbee, AZ, Mike Miller and Diana Miller of Clermont, FL, Teresa Mosher and her companion John Farabaugh of Carrolltown, PA, Cecelia Balderson and Jim Balderson of Manchester, MD, Mark Miller and Sue Miller of Taneytown, MD, Larry Miller and Sondra Miller of Hampstead, MD; daughter-in-law, Shari Miller of Huachuca City, AZ; 24 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Harrison of York, PA.He was predeceased by a son, Greg Miller; and sisters, Catherine Forrest, Rose Sauble and Shirley Munck.The family will receive friends Monday, March 4 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park in Eldersburg.Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered to the family at





