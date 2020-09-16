Charles E. Newton, Jr. was called home to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster. He was the husband of the recently deceased Erna Kress Newton who passed away on July 18, 2020. Charles and Erna celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on April 21, 2020. Charles was born on June 14, 1926, the first newborn at the west Texas town of Bledsoe, to Charles E. and Elizabeth (Allen) Newton, Sr. Charles retired in 1984 after 35 years of service with Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Baltimore. He was a graduate of Texas Technological College in 1949 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He served with the United States Navy during World War II. He also served as an elder for a number of Presbyterian churches, the last of which was Cornerstone Church of Manchester, MD. Charles loved gospel quartet music, bluegrass music and barbershop quartet music – singing with various groups. He was also an avid gardener. Charles is survived by his brother Robert Allen Newton and his wife "Billie" of Lubbock, TX; four sons and their wives, Steven and Tami Newton of Fort Myers Beach, FL; Douglas and Margaret Newton of Finksburg; Jeffrey and Susan Newton of Taylorsville; and Edward and Laurie Newton of Ocean City; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation for Charles will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. His funeral service will commence at noon with his Pastor, the Rev. K. Todd Hare, officiating. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 75% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. David's Church Cemetery, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA. The service will be available via Zoom. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869
Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to the Cornerstone Church PCA, 4219 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD 21102.