Charles Everett Young Sr., passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Charles was born in Maryland on July 8, 1939. He graduated from Harriett Tubman High School in 1958. He went on to enlist in the Army and was stationed in Germany. After Charles left the Army he went to work at Springfield Hospital Center where he retired after 43 years of service. Charles was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He was involved in the Maryland Classified Employees Association, The Lions Club, The Jaycees, and was an umpire for the Sykesville Little League. He had a big heart and loved to help others. Charles is survived by his wife Carole Young of Sykesville, daughter Jennifer Young of Wilmington, NC, son Charles Young Jr. of Commerce, GA, daughter Sophenia (Sophie) Randolph of Frederick, and by his grandchildren Marlie Lankford of Wilmington, NC, Jarvis Young of Gaithersburg,, Devon Rosada of Shepardstown, WV, Maya Bumpus of Ft. Meade, Kristen Randolph of Frederick, Shannon Penn of Brandon, FL, and Kevin Randolph Jr. of Germantown, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned for Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Westminster HealthCare, 1234 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.



