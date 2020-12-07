1/1
Charles Everett Young Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Everett Young Sr., passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Charles was born in Maryland on July 8, 1939. He graduated from Harriett Tubman High School in 1958. He went on to enlist in the Army and was stationed in Germany. After Charles left the Army he went to work at Springfield Hospital Center where he retired after 43 years of service. Charles was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He was involved in the Maryland Classified Employees Association, The Lions Club, The Jaycees, and was an umpire for the Sykesville Little League. He had a big heart and loved to help others. Charles is survived by his wife Carole Young of Sykesville, daughter Jennifer Young of Wilmington, NC, son Charles Young Jr. of Commerce, GA, daughter Sophenia (Sophie) Randolph of Frederick, and by his grandchildren Marlie Lankford of Wilmington, NC, Jarvis Young of Gaithersburg,, Devon Rosada of Shepardstown, WV, Maya Bumpus of Ft. Meade, Kristen Randolph of Frederick, Shannon Penn of Brandon, FL, and Kevin Randolph Jr. of Germantown, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned for Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Westminster HealthCare, 1234 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 6, 2020
I have a lot of good memories of Charlie through the years working at Springfield. We worked together in many areas and also we advocates for the Maryland Classified Employees Assoc. It is difficult realize he has passed as he always seemed so young. My condolences go out to his daughter and wife. Carol and Jennifer and family, may you some peace and comfort knowing that Charlie was well loved by many. God Bless and RIP my friend Charlie.
Carol E. Smith
Friend
December 6, 2020
Carol and Jennifer
So sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories working with Charlie at SHC, the yearly picnics, and most of all being a caring friend.
Janet Sanders
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved