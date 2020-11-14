Or Copy this URL to Share

On November 11, 2020 Charles Edward Ford; Devoted son of the late David Lee Ford and Joan Ford (nee: Sullivan). Beloved father of Stephanie Faith Ford and Bethany Hope Ford. Dear brother to Kathryn Mathews, Melinda "Mindy" Martin and the late Patrick Ford. Loving grandfather to Giuliana Pellegrini and Charles "Richey" Rivera. Visitation Sunday 2-4 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Further visitation Monday 10 – 11 am at the funeral home, with funeral services to begin at 11 am. Interment Mt. Gilead Cemetery.



