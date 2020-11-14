1/1
Charles Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 11, 2020 Charles Edward Ford; Devoted son of the late David Lee Ford and Joan Ford (nee: Sullivan). Beloved father of Stephanie Faith Ford and Bethany Hope Ford. Dear brother to Kathryn Mathews, Melinda "Mindy" Martin and the late Patrick Ford. Loving grandfather to Giuliana Pellegrini and Charles "Richey" Rivera. Visitation Sunday 2-4 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Further visitation Monday 10 – 11 am at the funeral home, with funeral services to begin at 11 am. Interment Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved