Charles "Jerry" G. Schwing, Sr., 88, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born in Baltimore, MD on July 18, 1930, he was the son of the late John George and Myrtle (Murphy) Schwing. He was the husband of the late Gloria Frances (Porter) Schwing, who predeceased him in 2016. He is survived by his son, Charles G. Schwing, Jr. and wife Janice of Westminster; grandchildren, Rose Praydis, Charles G. Schwing, III, Christopher A. Schwing, Thomas, Christopher and Patrick Mueller; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Tristan, Kaylee, Harper and Aubrey Mueller; sister, Carol Lynn Heard of PA. He was predeceased by brothers, John and Jerome Schwing.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Private inurnment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery Columbarium. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made to the family at myersdurborawfh.com.