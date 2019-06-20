Charles Leigh Greenslit was born April 1, 1922, in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Charles Verne and Leone May (Putney) Greenslit. He graduated from Stapleton, Nebraska Rural High School and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University until he entered the U.S. Army Signal Corps in 1944. He served in the Aleutians on the isle of Shemya where he lived for 18 months without seeing the sun. Immediately after the war ended, he returned to Stapleton Nebraska and did graduate studies in physics at the University of Nebraska. He married Grace Leal Clements of Max, Nebraska on December 28, 1946, and remained happily married to her for 72 1/2 years. He entered employment with Bendix Corporation in 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland and was employed by Bendix for 39 years. He was head of the Department of Engineering until he accepted a position in Grand Junction, Colorado where he spent another 10 years as head of the National Uranium Resource Evaluation Project. He became a member of the Stapleton Presbyterian Church in his teen years and was a life-long member of that denomination, serving various churches as an elder and a deacon. He was a serious student of Bible history and a life-long Christian. He died at home on June 18, 2019, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is mourned by his wife, Grace; sons, Charles, David, Lawrence, Edward and Richard; his daughter, Anne and one cousin, Alice Provost. He leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 4 1/2 great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, Deborah Lynch, Margaret Malec, Amy Treneer, Marsha Witt and Jennifer Seeds; and son-in-law, Denis Brady. He was a faithful friend, caring father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a loving husband. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771. A Celebration of Charles' life will be held at the Mount Airy Presbyterian Church, 17455 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Blue Valley Cemetery in Surprise, Nebraska. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 20, 2019