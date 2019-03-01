Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. Gist. View Sign

Charles Harvey Gist, 88, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on February 24, 2019, at Long View Healthcare Center in Manchester, MD. Born on May 12, 1930, in Manchester, MD, he was the son of the late Herbert William and Bertie E. Class Gist. He was the loving husband of the late Pauline Gassert Gist.Years ago, Charles was a builder of fine homes throughout Carroll County, MD, and later in life retired from Carroll County Schools Maintenance Department. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served from 1947-1949. Surviving him is longtime companion and friend: Rose M. David of Hampstead, MD, sons: Steven D. Gist of Westminster, MD, William L. Gist of Hanover, PA, David L. Gist of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Daniel J. Gist of Gettysburg, PA, grandchildren: Lisa and Matthew Gist, and great-grandchild: Baileigh Gist.Funeral services and interment are private.Arrangements are by the family owned and operated ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A, Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at





