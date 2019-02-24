Charles Hall McMahan, 87, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at FutureCare at Cherrywood in Reisterstown, MD. Born on October 14, 1931, in Tennessee, he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Helen Ruth Dyer McMahan. Surviving him is a sister: Betty Reed, nephews: Edward Reed, Jr., and fiancée Janet and Robert McMahan and wife Darlene, nieces: Susan Williams and husband Tim, Robin Price and husband Jim, and Lori Wolford and husband Jeff, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Robert McMahan, a sister: Sara Larrimore, and a nephew: Dennis Larrimore. Funeral services and interment are private. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 24, 2019