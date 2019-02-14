Charles B. Honeycutt, 75, of Westminster, died Wednesday, Feb 13, at Westminster Health Care. He was the husband of Wanda Jean (O'Donnell) Honeycutt for 56 years. Born Dec 17, 1943 in Hanover, Charlie was the son of the late Samuel & Pearl E. (Ledford) Honeycutt. He was a mechanic.Surviving is addition to his wife, are his daughter, Joanne Carpenter & Richard of Westminster; his grandson, Michael Harman; his brothers: William Honeycutt of Chambersburg and Arthur Honeycutt of Littlestown and his sister, Roma Zimmerman of Melbourne, FL. Charlie was predeceased by his 2 brothers: George and David Honeycutt. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, collecting and working on old tractors.Services are at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 14, 2019