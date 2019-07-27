Charles Samuel Hughes, 85, of Finksburg, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Stella Maris. Born November 19, 1933 in Carrollton, he was the son of the late Margaret Cocnavich and Samuel J. Hughes. He was the husband of the late Joan Ann Hughes who died April 18, 2019. Before retiring he worked as a radio producer. He served in the Army and enjoyed gardening and listening to Elvis. He is survived by daughter Laura Lynn Hughes and husband David M. Hahn of Millers, MD. Besides his wife he was predeceased by a son Jeffrey Hughes. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Helping Up Mission, 1029 East Baltimore Street Baltimore, MD 21202. Online condolences may be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times from July 27 to July 28, 2019