Charles Johnson Jr.
Charles Emerson Johnson Jr., age 75, died in his home in Westminster, Friday, September 11, 2020 with family by his side. He is survived by his wife Barbara (47 years married to the day), daughters Karen and Candiss, son David, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brother James and many other family and friends. He has degrees from Mount St. Joseph HS, University of Maryland and Loyola College. Professionally he held Controller positions at McCormick & Company for 18 years and Miles & Stockbridge for 26 years. He took great pride serving his country in the US Army during The Vietnam War. He was most passionate about his family, Baltimore Sports Teams and treating people with kindness & respect. He was an avid tennis player, cards player, fan of his bride and his kids/grandkids sports teams. Per his request, and never wanting attention on himself there will be no Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers the family ask to donate to a Veteran Charity in his name. He will be loved forever and missed greatly… Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
