Charles L. Bopst, age 86 of Sykesville, Maryland died early Saturday morning June 13, 2020 at Sinai Hospital Center. He was born on December 5, 1933. He is survived by his sister Mary and her husband Raymond Waddell and daughter Bev Sever, his sister Carolyn and husband Wayne Rhoten, and his brother Elmer Trieschman and his wife Jean. Charles has three children with Theda Belle Yohn, Charles Bruce married to Jody, James Michael and Janice Deller, and Kelly Conley. Also survived by grandchildren, Bridget, Jacob and his wife Erica, Nathalie, Kurt, Sadie, Shane, Breanna, and Jimi as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was the sole owner of Charles Bopst Trucking Inc. for over 50 years with a total of 17 dump trucks. He also was the sole owner of Charles Bopst School Buses that provided school pick up and drop off as well as sports transportation for South Carroll High and Liberty High for almost 30 years. Charles pushed snow on Liberty Road for over 60 years for the Maryland State Highway. Charles co-owned Corner Supply Landscape Supplies with his two sons. He had a love for old cars, flea markets, and his dog Diesel. Visitations will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 Where Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 11am. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park 2724 Liberty Road Sykesville, MD 21784. Face masks are required and social distancing must be observed at both locations. The funeral service will be available for LIVE STREAMING at www.burrier-queen.com If you would like to make a donation in honor of Charles, please send donations to the National MS Society.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 15, 2020.