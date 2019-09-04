|
|
Charles Lee Mathis, 55 of Westminster, MD passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his Home. The beloved husband of Jennifer Susan Mathis (nee Bruce). He was born September 10, 1963, in Montgomery County, MD the son of Dexter & Shirley Ann Mathis (nee Parham). Charles loved camping and spending time with family & friends. Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are his children Charles Lee Mathis, Jr, Nicklous Mathis, Samantha Mathis, stepson Tyler Foley. The brother of Pete and wife Patsy Nickolson, Gordon & wife Laura Mathis, Robert & wife Karen Mathis, Jeff & wife Valerie Mathis. Cousin Glen "Goober" Parham. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews & Friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 4, 2019