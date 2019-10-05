Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Rd.
Winfield, MD
View Map
Charles M. Mellor Obituary
Charles M. Mellor, 68 of Westminster, MD Passed Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Dove House. Beloved husband of Cheryl Kay (Stickle) Mellor Mr. Mellor was born July 25, 1951 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Edward William and Rosina (Gugliuzza) Mellor. He was retired for Verizon after 30 years of service, a veteran of the US Navy and hobbies included fishing and woodworking. Also survived by brother Joseph Mellor of Finksburg. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 2 to 4 PM with a reception to follow at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers donations may be mad to Carroll Hospice/Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 5, 2019
