Charles Robert "Bob" Mann, 72, of Westminster, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore while recovering from heart surgery. Born June 28, 1946 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Thelma (Buckingham) Mann. He was the husband of Mara (Bonsiero) Mann. Bobby worked as a Mechanic at United Rentals in Frederick for 43 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was a life member of American Legion Post 31 in Westminster. He was also a member of Moose Lodge 1381 in Westminster. He owned a 1946 Chevy pick-up, enjoyed Street Rods, going to car shows and listening to country music. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Mara, he is survived by his daughters, Lari Mann of Westminster and Anita Wagner (Jimmy) of Manchester; step-daughter, Karen Keys of NY; step-daughter-in-law, Dawn Keys of Catonsville; brother, Daniel Mann (Bonnie) of Crawfordsville, IN; and grandchildren, Colton Petry(fiancée, Julie Oros), Faith Wagner, Shelby Warner, and Kellen & Kate Keys. He was predeceased by step-son Trey Keys; brother, Jerry Mann; sister-in-law, Mary Mann; and granddaughters Erin Mann and Sydney Wagner. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow at Sandymount United Methodist Cemetery in Finksburg. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorial contributions in Bobby's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM. Published in Carroll County Times on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary