Charles Manner (1944 - 2019)
Obituary
Charles R. Manner, 75, of Finksburg, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home. Born August 9, 1944 in Howard County, he was the son of the late George Michael "Pat" Manner, Sr. and Pauline Shaffer Clements. He was the husband of 32 years to Dorothy Manner. Before retiring he worked at Random House. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He was a member of the American Legion. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Michael P. Manner and wife Carol of San Francisco, CA, sister-in-law Ella Manner; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 step-children and 2 nieces Tina Mace and Stacy Porter and 1 nephew Mark Manner. He was predeceased by his sons Charles J. Manner and Michael G. Manner and brother G. Michael Manner, Jr. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Sandymount Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net

Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 29, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
