Charles Eugene Miller, 71, of Westminster, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Dove House. Born March 10, 1948 in Medford, MD, he was the son of the late Hazel (Nusbaum) Miller and Edgar F. Miller. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne H. Miller, his wife of 48 years. He worked as a self-employed Tax Accountant. He was a veteran of the Army and was a member of the American Legion Carroll Post No. 467. He also worked for Washington National Life Insurance Company and enjoyed visiting Lancaster and Myrtle Beach. Besides his wife he is survived by a son Scott E. Miller and wife Dawn of Westminster; sisters Alice Owensby of Illinois and Hazel "Bernice" Stitely of Taneytown, a brother David Miller of Westminster, grandson Zachary Miller, step-grandsons Andrew Burdette and Brandon Hall, step-granddaughters Amy Marie Majeed and Amanda Leigh Boatswain and husband Ron, and a step great-granddaughter Akyra Sky Boatswain. He was predeceased by brothers Kenneth and Richard Miller and sister Doris Kipe. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 10, 2019