Charles "Satch" Nelson Barnes, age 82, of Westminster, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home. Born May 19, 1937 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Walter and Mabel Barnes. He was the husband of the late Helen Barnes. Satch worked for more than 30 years and retired from Fair Lanes Bowling Alley as a mechanic. He loved animals, especially his cat, Lucy. Satch was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to all the people at TJ's Corner. He was considered by many as the Mayor of TJ's Corner and would love for you to have a Coors Light and Moon Pie in his memory! His survivors included his daughter, Lynda Cole; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Dawn Barnes; grandchildren, Christopher Mercer, Dorian Cole, Adrian Cole and wife Emie, Kara Waller and husband Tom, Aaron Cole, Joseph Barnes and wife Amie, Taryn Trazkovich and Kasey Barnes. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10am. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 30, 2019