Charles R. "Sonny" Ohler, 86, of Farnham, VA, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born March 5, 1933 in Carroll County, MD, he was the son of the late Elmer and Mary (Bowers) Ohler. He was the husband of Marie (Sanders) Ohler. Sonny was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the Carroll County Board of Education where he served as the Supervisor of Facilities and Maintenance for more than 20 years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending his time fishing and crabbing near his home in Virginia. He was a life-long member of VFW Post 6918 in Harney and the American Legion. Surviving, in addition to his wife Marie, are daughter, Wanda Manahan and husband Robert of Gettysburg, PA; step-son, Paul Hann and wife Stacy of Harney, MD; sisters, Betty Gross and Doris Handley both of Westminster, MD and Catherine Lahman and husband Jimmy of Farnham, VA; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Carol and Sharon Hann; 3 step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Michael Ohler and step-son, Timothy Hann. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD with Pastor Dave Meador officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens near Frederick, MD. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sonny's name may be made to Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published in Carroll County Times on June 13, 2019