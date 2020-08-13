1/1
Charles P. Kenyon Sr.
1931 - 2020
Charles P. Kenyon, Sr., 88, of Sykesville, formerly of Westminster, MD died on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield. Born August 22, 1931 in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James Edwin and Anna Matilda (Thompson) Kenyon. He was predeceased by his wife of more than 60 years, Eleanor J. Kenyon in 2014. Charles worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for many years. Surviving Charles are daughters, Sharon Fowler, Deborah Chapman, Tammy Kenyon, and Terry Morgan; son, Charles P. Kenyon, Jr.; sister, Joann Kenyon; brother, Frank Kenyon; 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Rigler. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
