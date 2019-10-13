Charles Parsons (1940 - 2019)
Charles Harry Parsons, 79, of Westminster passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home. Born June 10, 1940 in Elkins, West Virginia he was the son of the late Clifford L. Parsons and Lydia Knecht Parsons. He was predeceased by a son Matthew Wayne Parsons. Before retiring he was a steamfitter and served in the Army. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years Cecelia Ann Chapman Parsons, his son Mark Parsons of York, PA; grandchildren Alex and Emily Parsons; sisters Gladys Evans of Elkins, WV, Melda Callendar of Belair, MD. Entombment with military honors will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 13, 2019
