Charles Joseph Plunkert, 88, of Westminster, died on September 7, 2019, at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born on May 1, 1931, in Westminster, he was the son of the late Edward W. Plunkert, Sr., and Sarah Catherine Willet Plunkert. He is survived by his loving wife Carol E. Plunkert. He was a well known Century 21 Broker and served on many boards. He is the past President of the Board of Realtors. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, past council member, and served as an usher for many years. He was a member of the Westminster Elks Lodge #2277, Loyal order of the Moose Lodge #1381, American Legion Carroll Post #31. He served in the United States Army. He loved his family and friends, boating, fishing, hunting, his homes in Florida and Ocean City, and he loved working on his properties where he was always busy. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving daughter Vicki Green of Ocean City, granddaughter Amanda Green-Hall and her husband Zebadiah Hall, grandson Jason Tyler Green, brother Fred L. Plunkert of McSherrystown, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Edward W. Plunkert, Jr., and Robert Plunkert. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, with his pastor Rev. Kevin Clementson officiating. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank Carroll Lutheran Village, Carroll Hospice, and everyone who helped take care of him. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 8, 2019