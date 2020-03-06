Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. Beam Jr.. View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Home Inc 501 Ridge Ave Mc Sherrystown , PA 17344 (717)-637-6945 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles R. "Bobby" Beam Jr., 61, of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Marie Wood Beam with whom he shared 10 years of marriage. Born May 23, 1958 in Hanover, he was the son of Norma (Rill) Beam and Charles R. Beam Sr. of Finksburg, MD. Bobby worked for the Hanover Auto Team, and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1976 to 1980. He was a 1976 graduate of North Carroll High School, and was a member of the Hanover Eagles, Hanover American Legion, and McSherrystown Moose. Surviving are two children, Kathleen E. (Beam) Whiteside and husband Willie, and Charles R. "Robby" Beam, III, all of Spring, TX; two step-sons, Christopher Galloway and Cody Trussell, both of Columbia, MD; four siblings, William "Billy" Beam and companion Janet Howells of Red Oak, TX, Michael S. Beam and wife Tammy Taylor of Spring Grove, Steven D. Beam and wife Vickie (Blizzard) Beam of Hanover, and Cheryl "Cherie" Beam Hughes and husband Michael Hughes of Finksburg, MD; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Rev. Mr. Thomas Aumen officiating, and military honors to be provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home, Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bobby may be made to For the Love of a Veteran, PO Box 1238, Hanover, PA 17331. Condolences and memories may be shared at:

