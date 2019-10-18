|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce that Charles Robert Lewis, Sr., Age 85 of Marriottsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday October 16, 2019 at home. Born March 9, 1934 in Woodbine, son to the late Floyd Franklin Lewis, Sr and the late Ruby Iula (Carter) Lewis. He was the devoted husband of 64 yrs to Elizabeth Ann (Sheppard) Lewis. Charles joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951 and retired after 20yrs of honorable service attaining the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He served two tours during the Korean War, the Cuban Missile Crisis and a tour of duty in Vietnam, finishing his career as the Marine Recruiter in Frederick MD. He went on to work in the commercial construction industry for another 30yrs retiring from Waverly Construction in Halethorpe MD. Charles also continued to serve his community as member and eventual President of the Sykesville VFD. Surviving Charles, in addition to his wife, are his three sons Charles "Bob" R. Lewis Jr. and his wife Cherie of Goose Creek SC, Jeffery O. Lewis (aka Morgan James) of Los Angeles CA and John D. Lewis of Marriottsville, sister June Morrison, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Charles was predeceased by his siblings Floyd F. Lewis of San Antonio TX, Francis Carter Lewis of Odenton MD, Hazel Louise Elkins of San Diego CA and Gloria Jean Bauldree of Shreveport LA. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 18, 2019