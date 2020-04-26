|
Charles (Mike) R. Michael, Sr., 83 of Sykesville Passed away at his residence on April 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Grover and late Opal Michael. He was the loving husband of Janet (Evans) Michael. For over 40 years Mike was a Machinist and Estimator for a number of companies in the Baltimore area. He enjoyed many hobbies, his favorites were deer hunting, cooking and eating crabs. He also enjoyed cheering on his grandson in demolition derby competitions. He was a proud supporter of the NRA and a past member of the Buc's club. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children and their spouses, Sharon (Michael) and Rick Landsman, Charles R., Jr. and Kim Michael, Gary and Jo Anna Michael. Seven grandchildren and Ten great-grandchildren. Also, his sister Phyllis Creed, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and his step-family. Mike was predeceased by his daughter Michelle Lynn Michael and his brother Arthur Michael. Viewing and funeral services are PRIVATE. LIVESTREAMING, will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11 :00 AM at www.burrier-queen.com Interment PRIVATE, in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD Those desiring may make contributions to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 or a .
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 26, 2020