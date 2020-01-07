Charles "Chuck" Richard Graf, Sr., 88, of Westminster, loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Chuck was born December 20, 1931 in Mt. Pleasant, NY. He grew up in Elmsford and Afton, NY and moved to Maryland after being discharged from the army. He was the son of the late Maximillian Joseph Graf Jr. and Eva Violetta Hauptman Graf. He is survived by Florence Audrey Knott Graf his loving wife of 59 years. Chuck started his career as an apprentice in radiology in Afton, NY, working as a radiologist at a small hospital, before enlisting in the US Army in 1951 where he served as a "Radiologist" Medic during the Korean War. After returning from service, he earned his BS Degree from the University of Maryland where he met the love of his life Audrey. He then advanced his education by earning his Master's Degree (MBA) in Hospital Administration from George Washington University. Chuck worked for Franklin Square Hospital of Baltimore, while he was there he over saw construction of the new Franklin Square Hospital. He continued his career at Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore before accepting the Administrator position at Carroll County General Hospital of Westminster in 1974. He secured the hospital's first certification by Joint Commission for the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations in 1975. He oversaw several expansions of the hospital, including the second floor west wing and Critical Care Unit. In 1996 he retired as the President/CEO. He enjoyed golfing at Quail Valley Golf Club among other courses, playing solitaire and was an avid Ravens and Orioles Fan. Chuck attended First Presbyterian Church of Westminster. Surviving in addition to his wife are children Charles R. Graf Jr. of Gaithersburg, (Laura Perry Graf) of Westminster, and Tammy S. Graf (Fred E. Rogers) of Hamburg, MI; siblings Maximillian J. Graf, III., of Fort Wayne, IN, and Babara E. Pratt of Venetia, PA; grandchildren Kevin Graf, Tina Graf, and Gregory Angell; great grandson Gabriel Angell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Elizabeth Anna Bailey and William H. Graf. Private graveside services will be held at Westminster Cemetery by family and close friends. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or to First Presbyterian Church of Westminster, 65 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 7, 2020