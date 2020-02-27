Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Richard Long Jr.. View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Home Inc 501 Ridge Ave Mc Sherrystown , PA 17344 (717)-637-6945 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Murphy Funeral Home Inc 501 Ridge Ave Mc Sherrystown , PA 17344 View Map Prayer Service 8:00 PM Murphy Funeral Home Inc 501 Ridge Ave Mc Sherrystown , PA 17344 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Annunciation BVM Catholic Church 26 N. 3rd Street McSherrystown , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Richard Long Jr., 67 of Manchester, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Dove House, Westminster, MD. He was the husband of Cynthia L. (Baldwin) Long. Born June 10, 1952, in Anniston, AL, he was the son of the late Charles Richard Long Sr. and Gloria A. (Noel) Long. Rick was retired from the Carroll County School District, and previously worked at Marada, Westminster, MD for over 25 years. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown and a life member of the McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, and SAVES. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Brigitta Long and husband Seth Meacham of Crofton, MD and Faith Long and companion Troy Robertson of York; five grandchildren; and five siblings, Robert K. Long and wife Debra of Hanover, Robbin Leonard and husband Jim of McSherrystown, Rodney Long and wife Jackie of McSherrystown, Dee Loughlin of Hanover, and Kim Logue and husband Donald of Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown on Friday, with prayers to be held at 8:00 p.m. Contributions in memory of Charles may be made to The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375.

