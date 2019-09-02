Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Robert "Bob" Lynch Jr.. View Sign Service Information Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills 11605 Reisterstown Road Owings Mills , MD 21117 (410)-356-7676 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills 11605 Reisterstown Road Owings Mills , MD 21117 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills 11605 Reisterstown Road Owings Mills , MD 21117 View Map Funeral Mass 12:30 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 63 Sacred Heart Lane Glyndon , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Bob" Robert Lynch, Jr., 86, of Eldersburg, MD, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home. Born on January 8, 1933, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Robert, Sr. and Mary Katherine Kerr Lynch. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy Hughes Lynch, who passed away in 2009. Bob was the former sales and service manager of the C.R. Lynch International Harvester Company in Reisterstown, MD. Bob's career in the equipment business continued after the family's operation was closed in 1980. He took a job with the Toro Company in 1981 and within a year or so, moved on to the G.L. Cornell Company in Gaithersburg. Cornell specialized in equipment for the maintenance of golf courses, an enterprise that took Bob to country clubs all over the state. To enhance his knowledge of the propagation of specialty grasses, Bob joined The Maryland Turfgrass Council and ultimately served as the council president. Aside from his life's work, Bob enjoyed many other things. He was an excellent wood-worker and the birdhouses he made for family members continue to offer nesting places for homeless birds in many a backyard. He was also interested in antique cars and was a long-standing member of the Chesapeake Region Antique Automobile Club of America. But ever present in all of Bob's endeavors was a songbook of delightful music that leaned toward smooth jazz, but was dominated by the luscious harmonies of The Four Freshmen. He never ever tired of listening to them. Surviving him are sons: Matthew J. Lynch of Eldersburg, MD, and Dennis Lynch and wife Cassendre of Tustin, CA, grandchildren: Francesca, Bianca, Benjamin, Tyler, and Patrick, and siblings: Michael Lynch of Hampstead, MD, Anne Collins of Reisterstown, MD, Mary Whitcraft of Reisterstown, MD, and Elizabeth Meyers of Hanover, PA. He was predeceased by a brother: Edward Lynch. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 4, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 12:30 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit





