Charles Edward "Buck" Rowe, Jr., 66, of Westminster, MD, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home. Born June 27, 1954 in Glen Burnie, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Rowe, Sr. and the late Mary Bette (Porter) Rowe. He was the devoted partner of Frances "Fran" (Rogers) Glorioso. They were together for 28 years. Buck was a metal fabricator for Decker Welding and Fabrication in Cockeysville, MD, where he worked for more than 25 years. He enjoyed camping, working in his yard, and spending time with his family, especially going fishing with his granddaughter. Surviving, in addition to his partner Fran, are daughter, Diana Huey and husband Brian of Parkville; granddaughter, Tabitha; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both of his siblings, Mary Ellen Sterling and Patricia Jackson. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Memorial contributions in Buck's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.