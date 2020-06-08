Charles William "Pop" Schubert, Sr., 94, of Taneytown, MD, formerly of Sykesville, died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Born November 25, 1925 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Oliver and Helen (Kamberger) Schubert. He was the devoted husband of the late Doris B. (Novak) Schubert. Charles was a Baltimore City police officer for 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during WW II. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Vagabonds Camping Club. He enjoyed camping, playing golf, playing cards, doing yard work, going to Ocean City, and spending time with family and friends. He loved all animals, but especially dogs. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and the former Baltimore Colts. Surviving are his son, Chuck Schubert, Jr. and wife Jeanne of Taneytown; daughters, Carol Naurot of Sykesville, and Barbara Martin-Zeiler and husband Stuart of Sykesville; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Ollie Schubert; and sons-in-law, John Naurot and Paul Martin. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10th at The Promised Land (Tom's Creek Community Pavilion), 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg, MD. A graveside committal service and burial will take place following the service at 1 p.m. at Lake View Memorial Park in Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 8, 2020.