Charles Stonesifer

Charles Clinton Stonesifer, 78, went to heaven to meet his Savior on Friday, July 24th, 2020, at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, Maryland. Cause of death was gastrointestinal bleeding. Born June 2, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland to Harvey Clinton Stonesifer, Sr. and Laura Elizabeth Nelvoy Webb, "Bettie." Charles lived almost his entire life in Brighton, Maryland, within a 4-block radius of their brick home, which was built in 1919 by his grandfather, Henry Clinton Stonesifer. Charles grew up in Baltimore and attended Milford Mill High School. He was an accomplished duckpin bowler; he won several bowling trophies. He met Joan M. Ridgley at the Arlington Methodist church bowling league when they were both 16. They roller skated together at Sportsman's Hall in Upperco, Maryland and Carlin's Park in Baltimore. Charles and Joan married on February 2, 1962 when they were 19, at Lochearn Presbyterian Church in Lochearn, Maryland. They joined the First Presbyterian Church of Randallstown and the Friday night Bible study of the Book of Revelation. Charles gave his life to Christ in 1974. His favorite hymn was "How Great Thou Art." During this time, he attended the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship. Following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps, Charles became a top-notch bricklayer, chosen for jobs due to his precise workmanship, which he continued for 33 years until he was forced to retire for medical reasons. During the winter seasons, he operated a private snow plow business. Over the years, Charles and Joan were blessed with three children: Nancy, Julie, and Jonathan. To provide for his family, Charles worked tirelessly and never took a vacation. However, they enjoyed going to the local Gwynn Oak Amusement Park until it closed in 1973 and frequented local fireman's carnivals. Charles especially enjoyed picnics. At the family Fourth of July celebration, the joke was you had to make sure you got in line before Charles ate up all the food! Charles' children remember the summer of 1980 as a great time for their family, when he had a summer-long bricklaying job building townhouses in Ocean City, Maryland. Early in the morning his daughters would stack brick in a neat pile for their dad to use; this earned them money to spend. After lunch, the girls would go with their mom and baby brother to the beach. After dinner the whole family would enjoy the boardwalk and the rides. His grandchildren remember visiting their grandparents' house and chatting with Pop Pop. They'd peek in the snack drawer and always find a Tupperware box of cookies, happy if he shared one with them. He'd always look over from the TV and ask how school was going and listen to their answer. After his bricklaying career, Charles worked as a custodian at Temple Oheb Shalom, then as a tow-truck driver in Baltimore City, then as a security guard for Quality Security Solutions in Timonium until March 2016. After a difficult heart surgery attempt, his health declined, and he required more care than his wife could provide. Charles lived at Angel's Touch Assisted Living for three weeks. There he was able to participate in a couple of field trips. The highlight for Charles was seeing the Blue Angels fly over the Naval Academy. In May 2017, he lived with his son, Jonathan, and family in Edgewood, Maryland. Charles had wounds on his legs and foot that would not heal due to diabetes. In November 2018, he went to the hospital for pneumonia, MRSA, and sepsis. Afterward he became a resident of Lorien Riverside which became Sterling Riverside in Belcamp, Maryland. Charles enjoyed talking, eating, bowling, hunting, board games, card games, and watching TV shows like The Waltons, Dr. Quinn, and JAG. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Lou Meldron (nee Lane), brother James E. Lane, Jr., sister Bonnie Lee Clutts (nee Lane), and brother Keith A. Stonesifer. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joan; four siblings: Bertha Jane "Mickey" Price (nee Lane) and her husband Richard Price, John R. Phelps and his wife Ruth Ann, Harvey C. Stonesifer, Jr. and his wife Charlene, and Kelly L. Williams (nee Stonesifer); three children: daughter Nancy and husband Michael Chard of Eldersburg, Maryland, their children Zachary Orndorff, Michelle Vargo and husband Matthew, Abraham Chard and wife Alexis (their children Connor and Jamie), and Sarah Chard; daughter Julie and husband Edward L. Reckard, III of Aspers, PA, and their children, Tabatha Coleman and husband Shawn (their children Eloise and Greta), Cameo, Edward L., IV, and Abigail Reckard; son Jonathan C. Stonesifer and his wife Laura of Edgewood, Maryland, and their children, Bonnie Marie Hill (and her daughter Lilliana Green Hill), Trinity, Harmony, and Kayleigh Stonesifer, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Franklin Graham's organization, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, 828.262.1980, or www.samaritanspurse.org
. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 2nd at 3 pm at Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, Maryland. Family will receive friends one-hour before and after the memorial service at 3 pm. The services will be streamed and recorded. Social distancing, face coverings and 50% capacity will be in effect at the funeral home. Interment private. Condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
. YouTube URL for Live Stream: https://youtu.be/_nBJGfol05I