Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church Westminster , MD Interment Following Services Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens Marriottsville , MD

Charles Thomas Rohe, 78, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. Charles was the husband of Marlene M. Rohe, his loving wife of 54 years. Charles was born on February 18, 1941 in Baltimore to the late Charles John and Phyllis Harman Shipley Rohe. He was an owner/operator of Maryland Central Telecom, a firm which provided answering services throughout the region. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his children; Charles Rohe and wife Emily of Alaska, David Rohe and wife Donna of PA, Ian Rohe and wife Stephanie of PA, Kate Parrish and husband Joe of Hampstead and Beth Garvey and fiancé Mark Rickrode of York, PA. Charles leaves his 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many loving step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Charles is also survived by siblings; Joseph N. Rohe of MD, John T. Rohe of PA and Patricia A. Eberling of MD. Charles was a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster and was member of the choir for more than 40 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in September Song Musical Theatre group of Carroll County. He was a gifted tenor noted for his stunning rendition of Ave Maria. Charles loved to travel but above all else, cherished the time spent with his family. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by brothers Dennis and James Rohe. His family will receive visitors on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, Westminster. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville. If desired, donations in Charles' memory, may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or online at

