Charles William Fritts, Jr., age 89 of Sykesville, MD passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. He was born October 18, 1930 in Pikesville, MD the son of the late Charles William Fritts, Sr. and the late Ida Frances Fritts (nee Wines). Charles was the beloved husband of Lois Fritts (nee Anderson). He worked has a cable splicer for C and P/ Verizon. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. Charles enjoyed many years of camping. He was the devoted father of Denise Clarius, Donald Fritts, Bill Fritts, and Larry Fritts, loving brother of Mary O'Brien, and loving grandfather to numerous grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his three sisters. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll high School). Funeral Service will begin at 12:30 PM, Live stream service will start 10 minutes prior to the service. Mask and social distancing must be observed while at the funeral home. Interment at Lake View Memorial Park. Arrangements for Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
.