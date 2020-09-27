1/1
Charles W. Fritts Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Fritts, Jr., age 89 of Sykesville, MD passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. He was born October 18, 1930 in Pikesville, MD the son of the late Charles William Fritts, Sr. and the late Ida Frances Fritts (nee Wines). Charles was the beloved husband of Lois Fritts (nee Anderson). He worked has a cable splicer for C and P/ Verizon. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. Charles enjoyed many years of camping. He was the devoted father of Denise Clarius, Donald Fritts, Bill Fritts, and Larry Fritts, loving brother of Mary O'Brien, and loving grandfather to numerous grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his three sisters. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll high School). Funeral Service will begin at 12:30 PM, Live stream service will start 10 minutes prior to the service. Mask and social distancing must be observed while at the funeral home. Interment at Lake View Memorial Park. Arrangements for Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved