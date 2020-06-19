Charles William Sampson, 64, of Lineboro, MD, passed peacefully Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born March 30, 1956 in Washington County, MD, he was the son of the late Elwood Thorton and Elizabeth Louise Reynolds Sampson. He was the husband of Diane Susan Joseph Sampson. Charles was school bus driver for Johnsons Bus Service. Years ago, he worked for Millers Construction. Charles enjoyed working on cars and was an avid Steelers fan. Surviving in addition to his wife are a son: Timothy Sampson of Lineboro, MD and a stepson: Kenneth Borror and Jennifer of York, PA. He is also survived by a brother: Seth Sampson of Maryland. He was predeceased by a son: William Joseph Sampson and brothers: Robert, Rick and Elwood Sampson. Funeral services and interment will be private. If desired, donations may be made to: Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.