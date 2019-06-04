Charlotte Virginia Bauerline, 89, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Westminster, died on June 1, 2019 at her home. Born on June 23, 1929, in Union Mills, MD., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Aaron Fleischman and Hilda Erb Fleishman. She was the wife of the late Richard George Bauerline who died on September 8, 1989.Before retiring she worked at Robert Moton Elementary and Sandymount Elementary School.She is survived by her 2 sons William L. Bauerline and wife Betty of Westminster, Brian G. Bauerline and wife Penny of Westminster, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.She was predeceased by 2 sons John R. Bauerline and Michael W. Bauerline, and her brother John Fleischman.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2 to 4, and 6 to 8 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 4, 2019