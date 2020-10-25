1/1
Charlotte Curry
1944 - 2020
Charlotte Buchman Curry, 76 years old, of Westminster passed away October 21, 2020 at home with family by her side. Born June 15, 1944 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Charles Buchman and Jean Walker Buchman. She was the wife of Mark Ashford Curry her husband of 55 years. Surviving in addition to her husband are children and spouses Lisa Maria Curry and Marjorie Simpson of Westminster, Christine and Scott Tobias of Westminster and Troy and Rosia Curry of Woodbridge Virginia; grand children Tanner, William and Jesse Tobias, Liam Curry, and Litia & Aloma Curry, sister Ellen Urling Prosser and brother Raymond Charles Buchman. She was a graduate of North Carroll High School, Shepherd University with a BS in teaching and McDaniel College with a Masters in Education. Charlotte was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority and Kappa Omicron Phi Home Economics Honor Sorority. She was a member of Carroll County Retired School Personnel Association and listed in 2002 "Who's Who Among America's Teachers 70th Edition Volume I". She taught in various school systems while her husband was in the military. She retired from Manchester Elementary School in the Carroll County School System in 2004. She enjoyed traveling (throughout the United States and 28 foreign countries), swimming, biking, dancing and family activities. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Church 23 North Court St. Westminster, Md. 21157, Carroll County Hospice Center, or to the charity of one's own choice. Arrangements are by Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 23, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. My few memories of Aunt Charlotte are all fond and of a kind and caring soul. I wish you peace and comfort during your time of grief.
Kimberley Curry
Family
