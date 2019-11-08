|
Miss Charlotte "Elaine" Driver, 89, of Mount Airy, MD died on November 5, 2019 at Lorien Assisted Living Facility, Mount Airy, MD. She was born on August 29, 1930, in Frederick County, MD the only child of the late John Thomas and the late Margaret Levy Driver (nee Spurrier). Miss Driver was never married and had no children. Elaine was raised on a farm near Plane Number 4 (between New Market and Mount Airy), she attended elementary and middle schools in New Market and graduated from Frederick High School Class of 1948. She worked 17 years as a bookkeeper for Hamilton Home Builders and later worked for Farmers and Mechanics Bank/PNC Bank for 27 years until her retirement in 1991. Elaine moved to a newly constructed home at 5010 Lynn Burke Road, Monrovia after the death of her parents. Elaine most recently was a resident of Lorien Assisted Living facility, Mount Airy, MD since April of 2018. Miss Driver was a life-long member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church; she was also a member of the Mount Airy Senior Center for many years. Elaine will be fondly remembered for her keen wit, great sense of humor (Sharing her funny stories and jokes), and her supreme knowledge of the bible. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the wildlife, and taking care of her many cats. Miss Driver will be fondly remembered by her close cousins, Joan Derr of Mt. Airy, MD; Robert Driver of Mt. Airy, MD' Wayne Smith of Colorado Springs, CO; E. Linwood Browning of Mt. Airy, MD ; Larry Summers of Smithsburg, MD; and close relatives Genevieve Spurrier, Mt. Airy, MD ; Joy Culver of Monrovia, MD ; and Kimberly Madden, Frederick, MD;. She was preceded in death by her cousin, Stanley Spurrier. The Family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). The Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church 5101 Woodville Road Mt. Airy, MD 21771 with an hour viewing from 10-11 am prior to the service at 11 AM with Rev. Earl Mason officiating, assisted by Rev. Trenton Prieshoff. Interment Marvin Chapel Cemetery; Pallbearers will be Floyd Driver, Mike Driver, Warren McKinney, Larry Summers, Jeffry Derr, and Patrick McKinney. The Family wishes to thank members of Marvin Chapel United Methodist church, the nursing staff at Lorien Assisted Living Facility, and Gilchrist Hospice Care for her spiritual and physical care needs. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name to Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, 5101 Woodville Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771 Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 8, 2019